Russian regions were again attacked by drones, with explosions heard in seven regions. VIDEO

On the night of 2 June, Lipetsk, Rostov, Kursk, Ryazan, Voronezh and Yaroslavl regions, as well as the area near Moscow, were targeted by drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media and telegram channels.

Kursk region

Late in the evening of 1 June, explosions were heard in Kursk, and black smoke was visible over the city. According to locals, at least five powerful explosions occurred as a result of a drone attack. Air defence systems were allegedly operating, so the debris fell on the city, causing fires. The acting governor, Alexander Khinshtein, said that all the drones were allegedly shot down.

Voronezh

Around 23:00, a series of explosions occurred in the northern part of Voronezh. Local residents reported bright flashes and loud noise. According to preliminary data, the drones were flying from the direction of the village of Latne. Information about the damage has not been officially confirmed, but there is information about explosions near the Borisoglebsk airfield."

Lipetsk region

Around 10 explosions were recorded in Lipetsk and the region. The area of the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant, one of the key industrial locations in the region, was hit. According to eyewitnesses, the drones attacked from the direction of Yelets.

Ryazan

At least eight explosions were heard over Ryazan at night. The drones were allegedly flying from the direction of Miloslavskoye, and the air defence system tried to intercept them. The explosions were recorded in the Moskovsky district of the city.

Moscow Region

At around 00:42 in the Troparevo area, near Moscow, residents heard a series of explosions and saw drones in the sky. Official sources did not comment on the situation.

Yaroslavl

On 1 June at around 20:15 local residents reported two explosions in the area of Bragino. There were also problems with mobile communications and the Internet. The air defence system tried to intercept drones.

Voronezh region

In the Voronezh region, a military airfield in Borisoglebsk was allegedly targeted during a nighttime drone attack.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, by 2:00 am, Russian air defence forces had allegedly destroyed 162 Ukrainian drones over nine regions: Kursk region - 57 UAVs, Belgorod region - 31 UAVs, Lipetsk region - 27 UAVs, Voronezh region - 16 UAVs, Bryansk region - 11 UAVs, Ryazan region - 11 UAVs, Oryol region - six UAVs, Republic, Crimea - two UAVs, Tambov region - one UAV.