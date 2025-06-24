He adjusted enemy attacks in Dnipro and Poltava region: SSU detains minor FSB agent

The Security Service of Ukraine's military counterintelligence detained an FSB agent who was adjusting Russian air attacks on the Defence Forces in Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press centre.

According to the case file, the suspect was a 16-year-old resident of Dnipro, who was lured into criminal activity by the Russian secret service in exchange for the promise of "easy money". The agent was recruited when the defendant was looking for work on Telegram channels.

At the request of the Russian secret service, the agent reconnoitered the locations of Ukrainian troops in both regions. To complete the enemy's task, the young man travelled around the area by bus and recorded potential "targets" on his phone camera.

Immediately after such "raids", the suspect sent a photo report with the coordinates of the "desired" objects on a Google map to his supervisor via messenger. Using the coordinates of the agent, the occupiers planned to carry out a new series of missile and drone strikes on Ukraine.

See more: Attempt to blow up Ukrainian soldier: two Russian agents detained in Kharkiv, - SSU. PHOTOS

SSU officers thwarted hostile intentions and detained a minor agent red-handed while he was spying near a military facility in Dnipro. A phone with evidence of his cooperation with the enemy was seized from the detainee. The SSU military counterintelligence also took comprehensive measures to secure the locations of the Defence Forces.

The SSU investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.