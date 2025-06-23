Attempt to blow up Ukrainian soldier: two Russian agents detained in Kharkiv, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained two Russian agents who tried to carry out a terrorist attack against a Ukrainian soldier in Kharkiv.

The incident took place on 14 June at the entrance of a residential building, where the attackers planted an improvised explosive device.

According to the SSU, Russian special services remotely recruited two local residents, one of whom already had a criminal record. To commit the attack, the occupiers lured the serviceman to meet a fake acquaintance, and upon arrival at the house remotely activated an IED equipped with additional destructive elements. The victim received multiple shrapnel wounds, but his condition is stable.

The attackers, following the instructions of their Russian handlers, constructed explosives, set up hidden video surveillance via phone and planted the device near the meeting place. They were detained at home when they tried to destroy the evidence.

Both defendants were notified of suspicion under the articles:

p. 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code - a terrorist act;

p. 2 of Art. 263-1 - illegal manufacture of an explosive device;

p. 1 of Article 263 - illegal storage of explosives.

The court chose a measure of restraint - detention without bail. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

