Preparing Russian attack on "Neptune" complexes: SSU detains military "mole". PHOTO

A Russian agent who was spying for Russia in the Ukrainian Defence Forces was detained.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET informs.

The detention took place with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy.

Thus, the military was preparing an air attack by ruscists on Ukrainian "Neptune" missile systems that keep the Black Sea coastal waters under fire control.

"The enemy task was carried out by a 33-year-old serviceman who was recruited by Russian military intelligence (better known as a gru). On behalf of the occupiers, the 'mole' was to pass on the geolocation of the unit where he was serving and guarding the 'Neptune' anti-ship systems in southern Ukraine. In case of obtaining the relevant coordinates, the enemy planned to launch a combined attack on them using kamikaze drones and cruise missiles.

Before the attack began, the curator had to warn the agent to move to a "safe" distance from the fire zone," the statement said.

The SSU Military Counterintelligence thwarted the ruscists' plans and exposed the "mole", documenting his intelligence-gathering activities.

The defendant was detained when he was preparing an agent's "report" for the occupiers.

Later it became known that the man additionally had to correct the enemy's shelling of the training centres of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where he had previously received military training.

The mobilised man came to the attention of the aggressor while spreading pro-Russian comments in chatbots of the Russian Ministry of Defence.

During the searches, a phone with evidence of his work for the enemy was seized from the detainee.

He has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

He is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

