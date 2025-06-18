Spying on Ukrainian military personnel in Zaporizhzhia: traitor sentenced to 15 years behind bars, - SBI. PHOTOS

The Khortytskyi District Court of Zaporizhzhia found a former serviceman who collected data on the movement of equipment and personnel of the Defence Forces guilty of high treason and desertion.

As noted, in early 2023, the man was mobilised to a military unit in Zaporizhzhia. In August, he left his place of service without permission and went over to the enemy.

"A native of the temporarily occupied Kamianka-Dniprovska in Zaporizhzhia, he had pro-Russian views even before his service. After escaping from his unit, the deserter did not go to the occupied territory but stayed in the frontline region to spy for the enemy. Through his contacts in the captured city, he came into contact with representatives of the Russian special services. On their instructions, the offender recorded the locations of the SBU regional office, took photos of buildings and employees. For the collected materials, he received a monetary reward on a bank card," the SBI said.

The traitor reportedly later purchased wireless video cameras with an online broadcast function. He planned to install them along the routes of movement of Ukrainian military equipment, but was exposed and detained.

The court found the man guilty under Part 4 of Article 408 and Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (desertion and high treason) and sentenced him to 15 years' imprisonment with confiscation of property.



