Military "mole" who carried out Russian strikes on Defense Forces exposed - SSU

Another serviceman who worked for Russian special services has been exposed in the ranks of the Defense Forces.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the man conducted hostile attacks on the locations of the military unit in which he served.

"Among other things, the agent shared information with the enemy about the personnel of his unit, the coordinates of its facilities and equipment. It was established that after passing some of this information to the occupiers, the Nazis fired a missile at the said military unit. During the attack, the agent himself left for another region on a business trip," the statement said.

"The mole was detained and searches revealed evidence of his cooperation with Russia.

He has now been served a notice of suspicion under Part. 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of life imprisonment.

