64 million UAH embezzled in military vehicle procurement: scheme exposed – SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), in cooperation with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), has uncovered and dismantled a corruption scheme involving the embezzlement of over UAH 64 million in the State Special Transport Service (SSTS).

Officials and their accomplices misappropriated funds intended for the procurement of cargo trucks for the military.

According to the investigation, the scheme involved the head of one of the logistics departments within the SSTS Administration. He engaged officers from the military unit responsible for ordering the vehicles, as well as representatives of an affiliated commercial entity. In autumn 2024, the official ensured that a controlled company won the tender, even though its bid was over UAH 64 million higher than those of other participants.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized documentation, mobile phones, company seals, and other evidence of illegal activity, as well as cash in foreign currency equivalent to over UAH 105 million. The origin of the funds is currently being verified.

The suspects have been notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of official authority under martial law and aiding and abetting). Investigative actions are ongoing.

