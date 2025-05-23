Military institute cadet wanted to adjust strike on his own university - SSU. PHOTOS

A cadet of a leading military institute was detained after being caught collaborating with the Russian FSB.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET informs.

The detention took place with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, on behalf of the occupiers, the defendant had to adjust a missile attack on the facilities of the educational institution where he was studying.

See more: GRU spotter collecting coordinates for strikes on Kostyantynivka detained - SSU. PHOTO

"To accomplish this task, the defendant marked the coordinates of the institute's educational buildings, training grounds and barracks on maps, as well as the production facilities of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises where cadets were trained. In addition, during his stay at these locations, the agent took hidden georeferenced photos of the objects.

The defendant also prepared 'reports' to be sent to the FSB supervisor, in which he even wrote down the schedule of the cadets' stay at various facilities," the statement said.





The SSU exposed the Russian agent, documenting his work for the occupiers, and detained him on the territory of the university.

He came to the attention of the FSB when he was looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

He has now been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). He is being held in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See more: Six arsonists detained in three regions, youngest is 13 – SSU. PHOTOS