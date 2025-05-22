Six arsonists detained in three regions, youngest is 13 – SSU. PHOTOS

Six Russian accomplices involved in setting fire to Defense Forces vehicles and Ukrzaliznytsia infrastructure have been detained.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

The youngest of the recruited agents is just 13 years old. All of them came to the attention of Russian handlers after searching for "easy money" in Telegram channels.

They first coordinated potential targets with their supervisors and then destroyed them using flammable mixtures.

See more: SSU detains seven underage arsonists who destroyed relay cabinets of Ukrzaliznytsia. PHOTO

Dnipropetrovsk region

Two minors from the city of Samara were detained after setting fire to several relay cabinets belonging to railway signal systems that regulate train traffic. They had been instructed to later identify and set fire to service vehicles belonging to Ukrainian defenders. However, the suspects were apprehended in the act, shortly after committing sabotage against the railway infrastructure.

Odesa region

Two young men aged 17 and 18, as well as a 27-year-old resident of Chornomorsk, were detained for separately carrying out tasks on behalf of Russia.

They destroyed three Ukrzaliznytsia relay cabinets and set fire to a Ukrainian Armed Forces SUV that was undergoing maintenance following combat missions.

Also read: Russian agent gets a job at a defence plant to steal new developments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: SBU detains Russian agent in Odesa region. Photo report

Chernihiv

A 24-year-old welder from a local car repair shop was detained while attempting to set fire to a Ukrainian serviceman’s vehicle. He planned to ignite the car on the premises of the repair shop, staging it to look like an act committed by "unauthorized individuals" who had allegedly entered the premises at night.

SSU operatives acted preemptively and detained the perpetrator as he was preparing a flammable substance for the attack.

All suspects have been formally served with notices of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 113 – sabotage committed under martial law

Part 1 of Article 114-1 – obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations under martial law

All detainees are being held in custody. Authorities are currently deciding on potential legal action against the 13-year-old suspect.

Read more: Russian propagandist Kiselev served with new notice of suspicion on four counts – SSU









