The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has documented new crimes committed by Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselev and formally served him in absentia with an additional notice of suspicion.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

According to the case files, Kiselev has been systematically promoting Russia’s armed aggression, calling for the occupation of Ukraine, and justifying war crimes.

The suspect is the host of the "Vesti Nedeli" ("News of the Week") program on the "Russia 1" TV channel and is part of the Kremlin’s media pool. In his broadcasts, he spreads disinformation about the situation in Ukraine, calls for the overthrow of the constitutional order, and advocates for the seizure of Ukrainian territory.

Read more: Negotiations of Viktor Yanukovych and Putin were not really negotiations but men's conversation.

This is not the first charge against Kiselev. Back in March 2022, he was served in absentia with a notice of suspicion for encroaching on Ukraine’s territorial integrity. The new charges are based on additional evidence and expert conclusions.

This time, the SSU has charged Kiselev in absentia under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Article 109: actions aimed at violently overthrowing the constitutional order using mass media;

Part 3 of Article 110: encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine that resulted in grave consequences;

Article 436: war propaganda;

Part 3 of Article 436-2: justification and glorification of Russian armed aggression.

According to the SSU, Kiselev is currently hiding in Russia. SSU is carrying out a set of measures aimed at bringing him to justice.

Read more: Russian propagandist Kiselev: "I never called to turn America into radioactive ashes. I believe my statement to be anti-war"