GRU spotter collecting coordinates for strikes on Kostyantynivka detained - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine detained another Russian military intelligence agent who was preparing coordinates for air strikes on the frontline town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, he was a 40-year-old local IT specialist who was recruited through a banned social network. There, the Russian woman introduced herself as a military officer and offered an intimate relationship in exchange for intelligence information.

The main targets of the enemy were fortifications and reserve command posts of the Ukrainian military. To collect geolocations, the informant walked around the city and its surroundings, preparing coordinates for strikes using guided aerial bombs. The SBU timely detected and detained the offender at the initial stage of his activities.

Law enforcement also took additional measures to protect Ukrainian positions. The suspect was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - high treason under martial law. He was taken into custody without the right to bail. The offender faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

