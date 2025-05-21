FSB agents who carried out arson attacks in Zakarpattia sentenced to up to 9 years – SSU

Two agents of Russia’s FSB who carried out arson attacks in Zakarpattia have been sentenced to nine years in prison with confiscation of property.

According to the report, acting on instructions from the Russian intelligence service, the perpetrators destroyed a transformer substation in a village in Rakhiv district. The energy facility supplied power to over 60 public institutions in the community, including the local primary healthcare center.

Almost simultaneously, the agents committed another act of sabotage — they set fire to a distribution cabinet at a transit base station of a Ukrainian mobile network operator.

The Russian agents were detained in February this year. The SSU stated that the acts were carried out by two 22-year-old unemployed local residents who were looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels. There, they were contacted by an FSB operative who offered "quick earnings" in exchange for cooperation. To commit the sabotage, the agents used flammable mixtures, recorded the fires on their phones, and sent the footage to their FSB handler.

During searches, law enforcement discovered arson tools and additional evidence of the suspects’ cooperation with the enemy.

Based on evidence collected by SSU investigators, the agents were found guilty under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed by a group of individuals in conspiracy during martial law). Taking into account their cooperation with the investigation, the court sentenced both to nine years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

