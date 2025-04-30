Teenager recruited by Russian special services arrested for setting fire to military vehicle in Kharkiv. PHOTOS

In Kharkiv, law enforcement officers exposed a 17-year-old boy who set fire to a Ukrainian serviceman's car on the night of 24 April.

According to the investigation, on 24 April this year, at night, around 2:30 a.m., while in the Saltovsky district, the boy saw a green Land Rover belonging to a serviceman.

Using a pre-prepared flammable mixture, which he poured on the windscreen and hood, as well as matches, the minor set fire to the car.

As a result of the fire, the soldier's car burned to the ground, along with two civilian vehicles parked nearby - a Toyota Camry and a Renault Logan. Three other vehicles were damaged.

Law enforcers identified the offender and detained him. According to preliminary data, the young man was recruited by Russian special services when he responded to an advertisement for work. The enemy handlers promised a monetary reward for setting fire to vehicles belonging to Ukrainian servicemen.





The guy reported on the successful completion of the task to his "employer" by sending him a video with the "result" filmed on his phone.

The issue of choosing a custody as a measure of restraint is currently being decided.

