From Tver to Krasnoyarsk: cases of fires on enemy railway logistics have become more frequent, - DIU. VIDEO

In March 2025, fires on the railway, which supplies the occupiers with military logistics needs, became more frequent in Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press centre.

In particular, as noted, in Moscow, Samara and Tver regions, the fire destroyed six units of traction rolling stock, and in the Republic of Mari El (a subject of the Russian Federation, part of the Volga Federal District. - ), Stavropol and Krasnoyarsk Krais - 9 railway signalling, centralisation and interlocking devices.

Also, according to the DIU, a power transformer and a tank car with fuel burned down in Moscow region.

"The fight against the supply of ammunition and military equipment to the Russian occupation army by rail is ongoing!" the DIU added.