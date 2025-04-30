Shahed drone attack on Kharkiv: 47 injured, over 90 buildings damaged. PHOTOS

On the evening of April 29, the Russian aggressor launched a drone attack on Kharkiv, deploying 16 Shahed-type UAVs. Emergency response efforts are still underway in the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv City Council.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on April 30 during the national telethon. According to him, five districts of the city came under attack.

Who was affected?

A total of 47 Kharkiv residents were injured in the attack, including two children and a pregnant woman. Some of the victims are in serious condition.

What was damaged?

The mayor stated that 85 residential buildings, including private homes, sustained damage. In the Slobidskyi district, a Shahed drone made a direct hit on a multi-storey apartment building, destroying several flats. The affected residents have been offered temporary accommodation in dormitories.

In addition, two hospitals were damaged in the mass attack. No patients were injured, as they were quickly relocated to wards with intact windows.

The drone strikes also damaged power supply infrastructure and several civilian enterprises.









According to the Department of Housing and Communal Services, at least 93 buildings were damaged in Kyivskyi, Slobidskyi and Saltivskyi districts.

A total of 2,200 windows and 220 balcony glass panels were shattered, while 13 roofs, 19 doors, and structural elements in eight buildings were also damaged.

Municipal services began emergency response efforts during the night.

Specialists from the municipal housing service "Zhitlokomservice" are inspecting the damaged buildings and advising residents on how to apply for compensation under the state "eRecovery" program.