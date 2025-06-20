Justifying Russia’s armed aggression: six pro-Russian online agitators detained across Ukraine – SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine detained six individuals across various regions of the country who were conducting information-sabotage activities in favor of Russia.

They justified Russia’s armed aggression, glorified the occupiers, and spread calls against mobilization and resistance.

In Kyiv, a former journalist of a pro-Kremlin newspaper was detained. While working in the sports department of a Ukrainian online publication, he simultaneously ran Telegram channels with propaganda calls to seize Kyiv. Also in the capital, a 26-year-old fitness trainer was exposed for publishing fake news about the Armed Forces of Ukraine and encouraging draft evasion.





In Fastiv district of Kyiv region, the SSU detained a Central Asian citizen who had an audience of 60,000 followers on several social media platforms, calling for the laying down of arms to the occupiers. Another Kyiv resident spread pro-Russian rhetoric on Russian social media and praised Putin.

In Kropyvnytskyi, a 41-year-old migrant from Donetsk region was detained for supporting the seizure of eastern Ukraine on Odnoklassniki. A 30-year-old resident of Perekrestne village in Ivano-Frankivsk region was exposed for calling Russia's war against Ukraine a "civil war".

Forensic linguistic examinations confirmed the content of hostile propaganda. All detainees have been notified of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including:

Part 1, Article 114-1 — obstruction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period;

Parts 2 and 3, Article 436-2 — justification and denial of Russian aggression;

Part 2, Article 109 — public calls for violent change of government.

The offenders were taken into custody. They face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Offices of Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Kirovohrad regions, as well as the Prosecutor General's Office.

