Car of defence industry employee blown up in Odesa: Zaporizhzhia resident recruited by Russian special services detained. PHOTO

Officers of the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained an agent of the Russian special services who committed a terrorist attack in Odesa on the morning of Saturday, 5 July.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports .

It is noted that the enemy's accomplice was a previously convicted 22-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia. He was recruited through Telegram channels.

According to the investigation, on the instructions of the Russian special service, the agent planted a pre-prepared improvised explosive device (IED) under the car specified by the curator.

To ensure online video broadcasting of the explosion, the offender installed a phone with remote access for the enemy opposite the planned terrorist attack site. As a result of the explosion, a civilian man was injured: he sustained severe bodily injuries, and the vehicle under which the IED was located was completely destroyed.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the vehicle was driven by an employee of a defence contractor.

It is noted that after the explosion, the agent tried to leave Odesa region, hoping to "lay low". However, the SBU and the National Police tracked him down and detained him in hot pursuit.

The SBU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act). The enemy agent faces up to 12 years in prison.

