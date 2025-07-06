Ruscists attack Kherson: two people are wounded

Today, on July 6, 2025, at about 12:40, the Russian army again attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a UAV.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

As noted, a 74-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were injured as a result of the explosive drop from the drone. They received mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

The victims were taken to a hospital for medical care.

