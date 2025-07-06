Russian forces strike Kramatorsk with drones: high-rise buildings and civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTO

At night, on 6 July 2025, Kramatorsk came under enemy fire, and the city's civilian infrastructure was hit.

This was announced on Facebook by the mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Russian troops struck the community using 4 Geran-2 UAVs.

Apartment buildings, a government agency and a dormitory were damaged.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Experts are continuing to establish the final consequences of the night terror - all relevant services are working.