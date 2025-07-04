Russians strike Kramatorsk with rocket artillery: two wounded in serious condition. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, on 4 July, Russians attacked Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region with rocket artillery, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, at approximately 08:50, Russian troops struck at the civilian infrastructure of Kramatorsk using Tornado-S MLRS.

The attack damaged the production facilities of an educational institution.

Two people are reported to have been injured: a woman born in 1988 and a man born in 1953. Currently, doctors are fighting for their lives.



The final consequences of the destruction are being established by the relevant services. All the city's utilities are involved in the clean-up.

According to Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, an educational institution was destroyed as a result of a strike by the occupation forces on the city's civilian infrastructure.