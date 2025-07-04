Day in Donetsk region: Eight people killed, 11 wounded. PHOTOS

On 3 July, the enemy attacked 15 localities in the Donetsk region. During the day, 3,414 enemy attacks were recorded on the front line and in the residential sector.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

Russians dropped two KAB-250 bombs on Bilytske, killing two civilians and injuring another. Four apartment buildings and three garages were damaged. In addition, an enemy drone damaged a civilian car.

This morning, Russians shelled Bilytske with drones and damaged a critical infrastructure facility.

Since July, at around 07:30 a.m., as a result of an enemy FPV drone hitting an intersection in the western part of Pokrovsk, a local woman born in 1973 sustained a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wound with traumatic amputation of her right shin and right hand.

At approximately noon, Russians shelled the private sector of the southeastern part of Pokrovsk. The shelling killed civilian men born in 1978 and 1977.

One killed and one wounded - in Vesele Pole of the Bilozerka district, where the enemy struck with two UAVs "Geran-2", damaging a private house, a garage, 4 cars.

Kramatorsk district

In Torske of the Lyman district, Russian troops killed two civilians.

A man was killed in Illinivka as a result of a strike by a Geran-2 UAV, and 5 other people were injured. A private house was damaged.

The occupiers attacked Kostyantynivka with a KAB-250 bomb, a Molniya-2 drone, and a Uragan MLRS - two people were wounded, 5 apartment blocks and a private house, a shop, an administrative building, an educational institution, and a bus stop were damaged.

Russia hit Mykolaivka with a KAB-250 bomb - one person was wounded, 4 apartment buildings and a cafe were damaged.

Three Geran-2 UAVs struck Kramatorsk, damaging an enterprise. In Sviatohirsk, five Geran-2 drones damaged a hotel complex and 4 civilian cars.

Drones damaged a private house in Pryiut of the Druzhkivka district, two trucks in Andriivka, Kramatorsk district, and one truck in Novotroitske.

