ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5738 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
459 0

Five killed and 12 wounded in Russian shelling of Donetsk region – RMA. PHOTOS

On 3 July, as a result of Russian shelling of the Donetsk region, 5 people were killed and 12 wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"In Pokrovsk, the enemy killed two men born in 1977 and 1978, and wounded two women. In Bilytske, a 54-year-old and a 69-year-old man were killed, a woman was wounded, 4 two-storey buildings and 3 garages were damaged. One more person was wounded in Myrnohrad, where the enemy struck a civilian on a motorcycle with an FPV drone," said the head of the administration.

In Mykolaivka, a person was wounded and 4 high-rise buildings and a coffee shop were damaged.

Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region

See more: Russian attack on Poltava: number of wounded rises to 59. PHOTO

Russian forces attacked Illinivka with an FPV drone, killing a man who was celebrating his 47th birthday today, wounding five others, and damaging a house.

In Kostiantynivka, 2 people were wounded, 5 multi-storey buildings, 2 administrative buildings, a shop, a bus stop and a power line were damaged.

"Russians continue to target civilians. Do not become their target! Evacuate in time!" - Filashkin urged.

Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region

See more: Russian forces shelled Kostiantynivka with Uragan MLRS, woman wounded. PHOTO

Author: 

shoot out (13912) victims (1016) Donetska region (4050) war in Ukraine (3156)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 