One killed, five injured in FPV drone strike on Illinivka

On July 3, 2025, at 5:20 p.m., Russian forces shelled the village of Illinivka in the Kramatorsk district. The enemy struck the private sector with a strike FPV drone.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"A 47-year-old man was killed near his home. His 44-year-old wife and 74-year-old mother were wounded. In addition, a 65-year-old woman and her 37-year-old son sustained injuries on the street. A 70-year-old elderly woman was also wounded," the statement said.

The victims suffered blast injuries, multiple shrapnel wounds, and concussions. They are receiving medical assistance. Some are in moderate condition, while one civilian is in serious condition.

