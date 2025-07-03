ENG
News Attack of drones
3 066 17

Russians attack Ukraine with "Shaheds" from several directions – Air Force (updated)

Shahed drones

On the evening of July 3, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports, citing the Air Force.

The movement of attack drones

  • Chernihiv region — threat of enemy strike UAVs.
    UAVs spotted between the settlements of Mena and Berezyna, heading southwest.
  • Enemy UAVs are moving in your direction from the east. Take shelter!

UAV movement update

  • UAV in northern Sumy region, heading southwest/south;
  • UAV on the border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, heading southwest;
  • UAV in central Sumy region, heading southwest;
  • UAV in Chernihiv region, heading southwest;
  • UAV in northeastern Poltava region, heading southwest;
  • UAV in eastern Kyiv region, heading west.
  • Enemy UAVs are flying in your direction near Myrhorod and Pryluky. Stay in safe places.

Update as of 9:25 pm:

  • UAV in northern Sumy region, heading southwest/south;
  • UAV on the border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, heading southwest;
  • UAV in southwest Sumy region, heading southwest;
  • UAV in Chernihiv region, heading southwest;
  • UAVs in Poltava region, heading southwest/southeast;
  • UAVs in eastern and central Kyiv region, heading west;
  • UAVs in eastern Cherkasy region, heading west;
  • UAVs in eastern and southern Kharkiv region, heading northwest.
  • Cities of Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kremenchuk, enemy attack UAVs in your direction.
  • Kirovohrad region - threat of enemy attack UAVs.

Author: 

