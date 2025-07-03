3 066 17
Russians attack Ukraine with "Shaheds" from several directions – Air Force (updated)
On the evening of July 3, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine.
Censor.NET reports, citing the Air Force.
The movement of attack drones
- Chernihiv region — threat of enemy strike UAVs.
UAVs spotted between the settlements of Mena and Berezyna, heading southwest.
- Enemy UAVs are moving in your direction from the east. Take shelter!
UAV movement update
- UAV in northern Sumy region, heading southwest/south;
- UAV on the border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, heading southwest;
- UAV in central Sumy region, heading southwest;
- UAV in Chernihiv region, heading southwest;
- UAV in northeastern Poltava region, heading southwest;
- UAV in eastern Kyiv region, heading west.
- Enemy UAVs are flying in your direction near Myrhorod and Pryluky. Stay in safe places.
Update as of 9:25 pm:
- UAV in northern Sumy region, heading southwest/south;
- UAV on the border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, heading southwest;
- UAV in southwest Sumy region, heading southwest;
- UAV in Chernihiv region, heading southwest;
- UAVs in Poltava region, heading southwest/southeast;
- UAVs in eastern and central Kyiv region, heading west;
- UAVs in eastern Cherkasy region, heading west;
- UAVs in eastern and southern Kharkiv region, heading northwest.
- Cities of Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kremenchuk, enemy attack UAVs in your direction.
- Kirovohrad region - threat of enemy attack UAVs.
