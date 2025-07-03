Explosions rocked Sumy: Air Force warned of ballistic threat

During the day on July 3 in Sumy, several explosions were heard amid an air raid alert.

Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

At 3:11 p.m., the Air Force warned of a threat of ballistic weapons use.

Prior to this, a threat of enemy strike UAVs deployment was declared in Sumy region.

