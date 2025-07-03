ENG
Explosion rang out in temporarily occupied Luhansk. VIDEO

An explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Luhansk on Taras Shevchenko Street.

This was reported by "Donbass Realii", Censor.NET informs.

The explosion partially damaged the building.

Russian propagandists reported 1 dead and wounded people.

The explosion took place near the local history museum, where an exhibition dedicated to Operation "Stream" was opening.

Operation "Stream" is presented in Russia as a heroic act by the occupiers, who tried to break into Sudzha in the Kursk region through underground gas pipelines.

