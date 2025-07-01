Occupied Luhansk attacked by drones: explosions heard, fires break out. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Explosions were heard in occupied Luhansk at night. The city was attacked by drones

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by local telegram channels.

The Russians announced a drone attack in Luhansk. Large-scale fires broke out in several districts of the city.

According to preliminary information, an oil depot in Luhansk is on fire.

The drones were flying through Antratsyt and Khrustalne, which have been occupied since 2014.

The head of the Ukrainian Centre for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, said that "Russian logistics are burning in Luhansk".

