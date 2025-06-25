ENG
Schoolchildren forced to collect equipment for Russian troops in occupied Zaporizhzhia region – NRC

Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region are involving schoolchildren in collecting so-called "humanitarian aid" for participants in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), cited by Censor.NET.

According to available information, children are forced during the summer period to gather items that may be used to support the Russian army, including gloves, chainsaws, camouflage nets, and other equipment.

Instead of rest and educational development, children in the occupied territories effectively become objects of militarization and involvement in military propaganda.

