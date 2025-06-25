Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia: two people wounded, houses damaged. VIDEO

On the night of Wednesday, 25 June 2025, Russian troops struck 4 times in Zaporizhzhia. Two people were wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy attacked the city after midnight. They hit the private sector. Houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged.

"Two men were wounded - 31 and 35 years old. One of the victims was hospitalised. His condition is assessed as moderate. The wounded man is being provided with all the necessary assistance," said Fedorov.