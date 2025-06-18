At least 9 enemy UAVs attacked Zaporizhzhia: industrial enterprise was damaged (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On 18 June 2025, at least nine enemy UAVs attacked Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, fires broke out on the territory of the industrial enterprise and in warehouses.

There has been no information about any casualties so far.

According to the State Emergency Service, the strikes caused a fire in three industrial buildings with a total area of 800 sq m and 47 vehicles in an open area. Rescuers extinguished the fire, dismantled and watered down the structures.

















All emergency services were on the ground.

Updated information

Later, Fedorov clarified that the enemy had sent thirteen drones to the city at night.

The attack resulted in three fires, covering 100, 300 and 800 square metres. The facades and windows of high-rise buildings were damaged, warehouses were destroyed, and cars burned down.





























"Nine apartment buildings and six non-residential buildings were damaged as a result of a nighttime UAV raid on Zaporizhzhia," the RMA added.





