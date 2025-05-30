Russians hit infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia, fire breaks out

On the morning of May 30, a fire broke out at an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia after a rocket attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

Preliminary, there were no casualties.

"Emergency services have arrived at the scene," the official said.

Earlier, Fedorov reported on the work of air defense in the Zaporizhzhia region.

