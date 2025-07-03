Russian forces fired on Kostiantynivka with Uragan multiple rocket launchers, injuring woman. PHOTO
On the morning of 3 July, Russian troops fired on Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region with a Uragan multiple rocket launcher system. The shelling was recorded. A civilian was injured in the attack.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of Konstantinovka CMA Serhii Horbunov.
"The woman was injured while she was at a bus stop. She was provided with emergency medical care," he said in a statement.
As a result of the shelling, the city's infrastructure was damaged: the facade of one of the educational institutions was destroyed, and a bus stop was damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password