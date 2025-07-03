ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Kherson region
Occupiers attacked Kherson with drones in morning, leaving people wounded and medical facility damaged. PHOTOS

On the morning of 3 July, Russian invaders attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a drone.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

A 74-year-old resident of Kherson suffered an explosive injury, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to his face and leg. An ambulance crew took the victim to hospital in moderate condition.

The enemy also dropped explosives on a 75-year-old woman, causing her to sustain explosive trauma and shrapnel wounds to her leg and arm. The victim is currently in hospital.

One of the medical institutions in the regional centre came under an enemy drone strike. Several ambulances and civilian cars were damaged as a result of the UAV's drops. The windows in one of the premises were also smashed. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

The occupiers attacked one of the medical facilities in the Dniprovskyi district with drones.

At around 9:10, the occupiers attacked a 58-year-old man with a drone. He was taken to hospital with a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his limbs.

Shelling in Kherson region over the past day

The Russian military shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 2 high-rise buildings and 7 private houses. The occupiers also damaged an outbuilding and a private car.

As a result of Russian aggression, 9 people were injured.

Read more: Sybiha: Shelling of Kherson hospital is part of Russia’s targeted campaign against civilians

Several ambulances and civilian vehicles were damaged as a result of strikes from UAVs.
The enemy damaged several ambulances
The enemy destroyed civilian vehicles
Windows smashed in one of the premises of a Kherson institution
Civilian cars damaged by UAV strikes

