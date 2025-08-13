Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's security during his visit to Alaska will be guaranteed by his personal security detail along with the US Secret Service.

This was stated by former high-ranking US Secret Service official Robert McDonald to Russian media, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

McDonald said that during Putin's visit to Alaska, his security would be provided jointly by the Russian leader's personal security and the US Secret Service.

According to him, this practice is standard, and political differences between the countries do not affect it.

McDonald, who has more than 20 years of experience in the US Secret Service and has coordinated security measures at major international summits (including the 2011 APEC and 2012 G8), noted that law enforcement officers from different countries put politics aside in such cases. They work as professionals, doing their best to fully protect their leaders.

As an example, he cited the annual session of the UN General Assembly in New York, where security guards from dozens of countries, including political opponents of the United States, interact in a coordinated and effective manner.

McDonald currently teaches criminal law at the University of New Haven.