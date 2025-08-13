For Trump, meeting with Putin is not concession - Rubio

The meeting with US President Donald Trump is not a victory for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. It should not be seen as a concession to the Kremlin.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with Sid Rosenberg, according to Censor.NET, citing UP.

According to Rubio, Trump did not achieve the expected result during his telephone conversations with Putin. That is why, according to him, the US president decided to meet with the Russian dictator in person to assess the situation himself "by looking this man in the eye."

"For President Trump, the meeting is not a concession. If you watch the news, you see people going crazy: 'Oh, what a victory for Putin; he got a meeting!' He doesn't see it that way. A meeting is something you do to find out positions and make decisions. 'I want to have all the facts. I want to look this person in the eye." And that's exactly what the president wants to do," he said.

Read more: Putin’s visit to Alaska is result of Trump’s decisive actions, - Senator Graham

Rubio noted that Friday's meeting in Alaska will be exploratory in nature, and "at the outset, we will understand whether there is any chance of success or not."

The Secretary of State also emphasized that Trump has a reputation as an "exceptional dealmaker" and "incredible negotiator" whose approach is particularly effective in face-to-face communication.

He has a keen sense of human nature and understands how to act in such situations. I've seen how this brings success in business deals when he personally gets involved and closes them, and it always happens face-to-face. It's hard to do that over the phone. I think that's what Friday's meeting will be about," Rubio added.

Read more: Lipavsky: On 15 August, Putin will have "unique" opportunity to agree to truce

At the same time, he acknowledged that the negotiations would be difficult, because "this war is very important for Putin."

Recall that US President Donald Trump, commenting on the peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, stated that there would be an exchange of territories.

Earlier, it was reported that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place on August 15 in the US state of Alaska.