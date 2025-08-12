Lipavsky: On 15 August, Putin will have "unique" opportunity to agree to truce

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, who is on a visit to Kyiv, said that on 15 August, Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a "unique" opportunity to agree to a truce in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the "EP".

On this day, Putin is expected to meet with US President Donald Trump in Alaska. Lipavsky noted that on that day, the Russian leader "will definitely have the opportunity" to decide to end hostilities.

"He has already killed 1 million of his people. He is killing every day with new attacks. So yes, he has this unique opportunity," the Czech Foreign Minister said.

According to him, the support of Ukraine by international partners, sanctions pressure on Russia and the strength of the Ukrainian army force the Kremlin to demonstrate its readiness for negotiations.

