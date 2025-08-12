Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky visits Kyiv. PHOTO

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky arrived in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Vice Prime Minister Taras Kachka.

This was reported by the press service of the Czech Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET informs.

During the visit, the ministers visited the national memorial on Independence Square. Lipavsky recalled the tragic events of 2013-2014, when more than a hundred Ukrainians died, and stressed that today Ukrainians are fighting for freedom again.

Sybiha presented Lipavsky with a medal for his support of Ukrainian diplomacy. In response, the Czech minister said he considered the award a great honour.

Lipavsky also met with Kachka to discuss Ukraine's membership in the EU.

"Our position is clear - Ukraine should be in Europe, and the Czech Republic supports its membership because it meets the standard conditions," the minister said.

As reported, on 11 August, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky arrived on his sixth visit to Ukraine.

Read more: Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky on being included in "Russophobe list": I don’t like Putin’s imperialism