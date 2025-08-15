Trump may walk out of meeting with Putin if he doesn’t think he’s serious - CNN

During the meeting between Donald Trump and dictator Putin in Alaska, "all options remain on the table," including the US leader's possibility of walking out of the meeting if he does not believe that Putin is serious about making a deal.

This was reported by CNN with reference to the words of an American official, Censor.NET informs.

The day before, on Thursday, Trump hinted at such a possibility.

"We’re going to find out where everybody stands, and I’ll know within the first two minutes, three minutes, four minutes or five minutes. We tend to find out whether or not we’re going to have a good meeting or a bad meeting, and if it’s a bad meeting, it’ll end very quickly, and if it’s a good meeting, we’re going to end up getting peace in the pretty near future," the US leader said.

The official told reporters that the White House is cautiously optimistic about the meeting. Trump believes that he needs to be in the same room with Putin to assess whether he is committed to a ceasefire.

