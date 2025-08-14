Trump wants to look Putin in eye and see what progress can be made in ending war - White House

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt has spoken about the details of tomorrow's meeting between Donald Trump and dictator Putin.

She said this on Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

According to Leavitt, tomorrow morning, Trump will fly from the White House to the military base in Anchorage, where he will meet face-to-face with Putin, followed by a bilateral lunch with the respective delegations of both countries, and then a press conference.

"Now, what happens after that meeting is up to President Trump, and that's part of the reason why he's going there. He has incredible instincts, and he wants to sit down, look the Russian president in the eye, and see what progress can be made to move things forward, to end this brutal war, and to restore peace," the spokeswoman said.

Leavitt noted that Trump "wants to exhaust all possibilities to try to bring this war to a peaceful resolution."

Earlier, it was reported that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place on August 15 in the US state of Alaska.

Trump himself said yesterday that there would be "very serious consequences" for Russia if Putin did not agree to stop the war after the meeting in Alaska.

Read more: Putin held meeting with members of Russia’s top leadership before meeting with Trump - Peskov