Putin held meeting with members of Russia’s top leadership before meeting with Trump - Peskov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a meeting with members of the Russian top leadership before his meeting with Donald Trump.

This was announced by his spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports, citing Russian media.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of Putin's government and administration.

Earlier, it was reported that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place on August 15 in the US state of Alaska.

Trump himself said yesterday that there would be "very serious consequences" for Russia if Putin did not agree to stop the war after the meeting in Alaska.

