French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot insists that US President Donald Trump will demand an unconditional ceasefire from dictator Vladimir Putin.

He announced this on social media following yesterday's online talks between Trump and European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Trump made it clear that he would seek an unconditional ceasefire from Vladimir Putin, and that territorial negotiations would only take place in the presence of Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a later meeting," Barrot said.

According to him, the United States will contribute to the security guarantees developed by a coalition of willing countries led by France, Great Britain, and Germany.

Earlier, Barrot reported that the meeting in Alaska should lead to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Recall that US President Donald Trump, commenting on the peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, stated that there would be an exchange of territories.

Earlier it was reported that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place on August 15 in the US state of Alaska.

Trump himself said yesterday that there would be "very serious consequences" for Russia if Putin did not agree to stop the war after the meeting in Alaska.