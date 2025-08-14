Trump feared that Zelenskyy’s presence at talks with Putin could derail them - Wall Street Journal

US President Donald Trump expressed concern that the presence of Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin from the very beginning of the negotiations could disrupt them.

This was reported by the Wall Street Journal, according to Censor.NET with reference to Hromadske.

As noted, in addition to Zelenskyy, European leaders also proposed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte as a candidate who could participate in the meeting between Trump and Putin.

The Europeans abandoned the idea of sending their representative after telephone conversations between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Trump, although they continued to publicly call for Zelenskyy to participate in any negotiations with Putin.

According to WSJ sources, the US president expressed concern that Zelenskyy's presence from the very beginning of the negotiations could disrupt them. So, in the end, it was agreed that Trump would first inform the Ukrainian president about the meeting with the Russian leader, and then the European leaders.

Recall that US President Donald Trump, commenting on the peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, stated that there would be an exchange of territories.

Earlier, it was reported that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place on August 15 in the US state of Alaska.

Trump himself said yesterday that there would be "very serious consequences" for Russia if Putin did not agree to stop the war after the meeting in Alaska.