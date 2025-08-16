Trump on meeting with Putin: We’ve made progress, but there’s no deal
The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ended without an
y agreements being reached or a ceasefire in Ukraine being announced.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a joint press conference held by the heads of state.
Trump said that during the negotiations, the parties agreed on many issues, but no agreement was reached.
"There were many, many points on which we agreed. There are a few major ones where we have not yet reached agreement, but we have made progress. There is no deal until there is a deal," said the White House chief.
Trump also said that the talks with Putin were "extremely productive" and that "many issues were agreed upon."
