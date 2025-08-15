Trump met Putin upon his arrival in Alaska. VIDEO&PHOTOS

US President Donald Trump personally met Russian dictator Vladimir Putin upon his arrival in Alaska.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a live broadcast of the meeting.

The American and Russian leaders got off their planes and shook hands.

Then they took a joint photo, got into the same limousine and headed to the talks.

As a reminder, the meeting between the US and Russian leaders will take place on 15 August in the US state of Alaska.

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump plans to discuss the issue of "territorial swaps" between Ukraine and Russia with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during the summit in Alaska.

Read more: Trump arrives in Alaska for talks with Putin