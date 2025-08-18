European politicians to travel to Washington for Zelenskyy and Trump talks (updated)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron will attend a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, 18 August.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News, Yle, DW and Politico.

NATO's press service also noted that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte may arrive in Washington to strengthen Zelenskyy's position in talks with Trump.

"At President Zelenskyy's request, I will join tomorrow's meeting with President Trump and other European leaders at the White House," von der Leyen said.

Merz will also accompany Zelenskyy to his meeting with Trump in Washington on Monday. The trip is to exchange information with Trump after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, a federal government spokesman said.

Read more: Zelenskyy went to Brussels to meet with European Commission President von der Leyen

Updated

The British government also said, according to the BBC, that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer would join the meeting of European leaders with Zelenskyy and Trump.

"At the meeting tomorrow at the White House, the Prime Minister, along with other European partners, will stand ready to support the next stage of further negotiations and confirm that his support for Ukraine will continue as long as it takes," the statement said.

It is also noted that Starmer's position is that "the path to peace cannot be determined without President Zelenskyy".