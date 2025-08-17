Zelenskyy went to Brussels to meet with European Commission President von der Leyen

ENG
On August 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to Brussels for talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by European Truth with reference to the European Commission.

It is noted that a joint press conference of the leaders is planned after the meeting.

President von der Leyen will meet with President Zelenskyy on Sunday, August 17, and hold a joint press conference," the European Commission said.

According to European Truth, Zelenskyy's plane took off from Poland at around 12:15 p.m. Kyiv time and is heading to Brussels.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (7164) Ursula von der Leyen (275)
