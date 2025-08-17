Zelenskyy honored 268 heroes of Ukraine with state awards, 62 of them posthumously

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded 268 military personnel and law enforcement officers for their heroism and dedication to Ukraine, including 62 posthumous awards in honor of fallen defenders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Decree No. 598/2025.

A total of 268 military personnel and representatives of law enforcement agencies who distinguished themselves in defending Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity received awards. The awards were presented to representatives of the National Guard of Ukraine, the National Police of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Of these, 62 awards were given posthumously to honor the memory and heroism of those who died defending Ukraine.

Among those awarded are military personnel who have been awarded orders and medals of various degrees, including:

Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, 2nd and 3rd class

Order "For Courage" I, II, and III degrees

Order of Danylo Halytskyi

Medal "For Military Service to Ukraine"

Medal "Defender of the Fatherland"

Medal "For Saving Lives"

