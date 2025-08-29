Zelenskyy on frontline situation: Pokrovsk direction is most serious now

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the situation is currently the most difficult in the Pokrovsk direction.

He announced this at a briefing on August 29, according to Censor.NET.

"The situation on the frontline is more or less normal, under control. The Pokrovsk direction is the most serious today. The enemy has concentrated up to 100,000 troops there as of this morning. In any case, they are preparing offensive actions. What matters is that we know this and are in control," Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, active combat operations are ongoing in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

"The enemy is having a hard time there today," he said.

The president stated that near Kupiansk in Kharkiv region, Ukrainian forces have carried out fairly successful search operations, eliminating 30 enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

In Sumy direction, Ukrainian defenders are pushing the enemy back, while in Zaporizhzhia the situation remains stable.

"There are no changes in Zaporizhzhia. In principle, it is dangerous there because they are amassing airborne forces, and their grouping is quite large," he explained.

Zelenskyy added that the situation in Dnipropetrovsk region is under control.

