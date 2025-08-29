Ukraine’s security guarantees: preserving Armed Forces of Ukraine, NATO support, and sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has outlined three key blocks of security guarantees that are crucial for Ukraine.

He announced this at a briefing on August 29, according to Censor.NET.

The first relates to the Armed Forces of Ukraine — maintaining the current troop numbers and providing them with weapons through Ukrainian, European and American production.

"In my view, this block consists of financing the number of personnel we have today. The ability to fund the army at the level that is currently defending our borders. No one is talking about more, because no one will provide more. But we cannot talk about less, because we are not going to conduct such experiments," Zelenskyy stressed.

The second block concerns NATO assistance — agreements with partners at the leaders’ level regarding their readiness to support Ukraine in the event of renewed aggression.

The third block involves sanctions against Russia and the use of frozen Russian assets for the country’s reconstruction.