Putin does not rule out meeting with Zelenskyy, but any high-level talks must be carefully prepared, - Peskov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov, commenting on statements that a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not take place, said that Putin does not rule out such a possibility.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

Peskov said that all of Russia's positions on resolving the conflict had been communicated to Kyiv and that the terms had been sent to Ukraine in writing. However, he noted that the negotiation process on Ukraine is not currently "in full swing", but that Russia remains interested in it.

According to him, a meeting between the leaders of the two countries is necessary at the final stage of negotiations in order to finalise the agreements.

